Geneva man charged with meth possession

WESTVILLE – A March 16 traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Geneva, Alabama resident.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop on Highway 179-A shortly after 8 p.m. and made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Warren Gamble Johnson, who advised the deputy he had just been released from prison and did not have a valid driver’s license.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and then of Johnson himself respectively resulted in the discovery of a glass pipe containing residue of a burnt white substance and a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Johnson was transported to Holmes County Jail where he was found to also be in possession of a small bag of marijuana.

Johnson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.