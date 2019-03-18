FHP arrests Blountstown man

On March 16, at approximately 1:45 pm, FHP Trooper observed a green Kia traveling northbound on State Road 71 driving recklessly through Blountstown. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled from troopers and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued northbound on State Road 71 into Jackson County.

The pursuit was finally terminated in Jackson County where the driver was taken into custody. During the arrest, the driver was found to have law enforcement related equipment in the vehicle and on his person. The driver was identified as Rayburn R. Henderson (55 yoa) of Blountstown.

1. Fleeing/ Attempted to Elude. (Felony)

2. False Impersonation of Law Enforcement. (Felony)

3. Obstruction. (Misdemeanor)

4. Reckless Driving. (Misdemeanor)

5. Concealed Weapon. (Misdemeanor)