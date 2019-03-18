Applications available for Officer Memorial Scholarships

HOLMES COUNTY – Applications for the 2019 Officer Memorial Scholarships are now available. These one-time $1,000 scholarships are awarded in memory of Sheriff Daniel Brownell, Reserve Deputy Joe Bill Galloway, Deputy Lonny Lee Lindsey, and Holmes Correctional Institution Colonel Gregory Malloy, all Holmes County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

To be eligible, applicants must be a graduating senior of a Holmes District School and also seeking a career in law enforcement (including as a game warden or correctional officer), or as an emergency responder (paramedic, firefighter, EMT, etc.)

“We are proud to offer these scholarships in memory of these four fallen law enforcement officers,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate. “Not only is this a small way to honor their service and remember their sacrifice, it is a way to help support the future of public safety.”

Scholarships are funded through events such as concealed carry classes and other fundraising efforts by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. Applicants and recipients will be reviewed and selected by an outside committee.

One scholarship will be awarded to a Holmes County School District graduating member of the Class of 2019 at each school’s respective Senior Awards event as follows:

Daniel Brownell Memorial Scholarship: Holmes County High School

Joe Bill Galloway Memorial Scholarship: Poplar Springs High School

Lonny Lee Lindsey Memorial Scholarship: Bethlehem High School

Gregory Guy Malloy Memorial Scholarship: Ponce de Leon High School

To apply for one of these scholarships, students may see their school counselor or pick up an application at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 211 Oklahoma Street in Bonifay. Application deadline is May 3.