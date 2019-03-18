Granger obit

Emmy Lou Brown Granger

February 18, 1919 – March 16, 2019

On the early morning of Saturday, March 16, 2019, heaven received a faithful servant. Her peaceful ascension took place at her home with her family, in Marianna, Florida. Emmy had just celebrated her 100th birthday exactly one month prior.

Emmy was born on February 18, 1919 to Jeff and Mamie Etheredge Brown in Pansey, Alabama. Shortly after graduating from Columbia High School in Columbia, Alabama, she married the love of her life, Clyatt Granger of Malone. After WWII concluded and Clyatt’s naval service ended they moved to Marianna to establish their home and family. Emmy was a talented seamstress and worked at Warner Brothers for over two decades. After retirement, she continued her passion for sewing by designing handmade quilts for her family and friends. Emmy was a charter member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna. In recent years, she faithfully watched Pensacola Christian College’s televised program, Rejoice in the Lord. Throughout her life she was committed to serving God, family and friends.

Emmy was preceded in death by her husband, Clyatt; grandson, Brent Dean, and all of her siblings, including, Eva Godwin Freeman and her three brothers, Osie, James, and Tom Brown.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (Bill) Dean and Beverly (Robert) Hinson of Marianna; one granddaughter, Scarlett Brandi (Brian) Hinson-Kradel and two grandsons, Ben (Emily) Dean and Jeff Hinson. She is also survived by six great-grandsons, Evan, Ethan, Christan and Noah Dean and Ryder and Colton Hinson. Her great-great-granddaughters include, Brentlee and Gracelyn Dean; as well as numerous relatives and enduring friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverends James Miller, John Wamsley, and Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to any of these institutions including Liberty Baptist Church in Pansey, Alabama; Eastside Baptist Church or First Presbyterian Church in Marianna, FL.