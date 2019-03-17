Johnson obit

Mrs. Linda Dianne Johnson, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 11, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

She was born March 15, 1953 in Pensacola, Florida.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Lee Skipper, her father, Olen Skipper and two brothers, Troy Skipper and Joe Skipper.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by one son, Tim Lassiter and wife Kayla of Panama City; two daughters, Tina Tucker of Bonifay, and Teresa Lara and husband Antonio of Vernon; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, at Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Memorialization was by cremation.