MAR 19 & 21 THEATRE STUDENT PRODUCTION OF TRIFLES – 7 p.m., Center for the Arts, Experimental Theatre.

Farmer John Wright has been murdered. While he was asleep in the middle of the night, someone strung a rope around his neck. Shockingly, that someone might have been his wife, the quiet and forlorn Minnie Wright.

This production is directed and produced by Chipola theatre students. Tickets – $5 each – may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxofficebeginning March 5. This production is not included in the ACT Fund membership. All proceeds will benefit a local shelter for abused women. For more information, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.