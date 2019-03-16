Trifles

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

MAR 19 & 21 THEATRE STUDENT PRODUCTION OF TRIFLES – 7 p.m., Center for the Arts, Experimental Theatre.

Farmer John Wright has been murdered.  While he was asleep in the middle of the night, someone strung a rope around his neck.  Shockingly, that someone might have been his wife, the quiet and forlorn Minnie Wright.

This production is directed and produced by Chipola theatre students. Tickets – $5 each – may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxofficebeginning March 5.  This production is not included in the ACT Fund membership. All proceeds will benefit a local shelter for abused women.  For more information, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.