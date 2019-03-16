Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists and pedestrian traffic are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway. There will be no highway construction on major roadways along spring break routes across Northwest Florida. There will be no work on state roads requiring lane closures from Friday, March 8 until Sunday, March 24.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 from the Jackson County Line to S.R. 173- The westbound shoulder on S.R. 2 from the Jackson county line to S.R. 173 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 11 until Friday, April 5 as crews perform ditch and shoulder repairs.

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- The week of Monday, March 18 crews will mobile equipment and begin clearing trees and shrubs from the right-of-way for utility relocation and temporary acrow bridge construction. Hicks Road will remain open during the clearing operations. Drivers are reminded to use caution through the work area.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to east of S.R. 77- Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, March 17 until Thursday, March 21 as crews continue paving operations.

I-10 Resurfacing from East of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line- Drivers can expect alternating and intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, March 17 until Thursday, March 21 as crews perform drainage activities. The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph in the construction zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.