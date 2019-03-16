Roundup targets Washington County drug dealers

Twenty-six people are facing felony drug charges in Washington County following a roundup conducted by the Washington County Drug Task Force.

“During these undercover operations, we focus on the source of the numerous drug arrests in our area, the dealers,” says Sheriff Crews. “People who are selling illegal narcotics are preying on our youth and those battling addictions. They are not welcome in Washington County and I will not allow them to continue poisoning our communities.”

The Task Force, which is comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department concluded the successful operation with 19 arrests. 7 suspects remain at large.

“Out of the 26 individuals targeted during the course of this investigation, all of them are now facing felony drug charges,” says Chief of Police, Scott Thompson. “The success of this operation is in knowing that multiple dealers were removed from our streets.”

Both Sheriff Crews and Chief Thompson view the drug epidemic as a leading factor in other crime-related events countywide.

“As we continue to make these drug-related arrests, we continue to see our overall crime decrease in our communities,” says Crews.

The individuals who have been arrested are:

David Melanchuk 31 Cottondale, FL Marijuana – Sell

Cindy Nell Warren 28 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

Susan Marie Martinez 38 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

Leroy Tyron Cady 50 Homeless Methamphetamine – Sell

Kenneth Texton 56 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, driving while a license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wendy Irene Riley 46 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Cecil Roy Hammack 59 Vernon, FL Marijuana – Sell

Glenn Dale Harrison 61 Caryville, FL Marijuana – Sell

Serena Shipes 42 Alford, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Christopher Ford 42 Vernon, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Willie Michael Pippin 43 Cottondale, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Jesika Lynn Batson 34 Lynn Haven, FL Methamphetamine – Sell (photo not available at time of release)

Joseph Lee Burnham 26 Bonifay, Fl Oxycodone – Sell, Xanax – Sell

Melissa Ann Harrison 46 Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Stephen Higbee 49 Wausau, FL Methamphetamine – Sell x 2

Willie Gene Boyett 40 Vernon, FL Possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia

Hollie Joanne Nobles 43 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Creamer 25 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of new legend drug

Benjamin Best 39, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

The following individuals remain AT LARGE:

Corey William Pate 34 Caryville, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Melissa Charboneau 36 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sel

Cynthia Mae Votta 33 Cottondale, FL Marijuana – Sell

Ryan Lamar Brigham 27 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

Justin Mitchell Wood 26 Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Quarvae Troublefield 27 Caryville, FL Cocaine – Sell

Samuel Sonnon 44 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the individuals listed at large please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.