Roundup targets Washington County drug dealers

Twenty-six people are facing felony drug charges in Washington County following a roundup conducted by the Washington County Drug Task Force.
“During these undercover operations, we focus on the source of the numerous drug arrests in our area, the dealers,” says Sheriff Crews. “People who are selling illegal narcotics are preying on our youth and those battling addictions. They are not welcome in Washington County and I will not allow them to continue poisoning our communities.”
The Task Force, which is comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department concluded the successful operation with 19 arrests. 7 suspects remain at large.
“Out of the 26 individuals targeted during the course of this investigation, all of them are now facing felony drug charges,” says Chief of Police, Scott Thompson. “The success of this operation is in knowing that multiple dealers were removed from our streets.”
Both Sheriff Crews and Chief Thompson view the drug epidemic as a leading factor in other crime-related events countywide.
“As we continue to make these drug-related arrests, we continue to see our overall crime decrease in our communities,” says Crews.
The individuals who have been arrested are:
David Melanchuk 31 Cottondale, FL Marijuana – Sell
Cindy Nell Warren 28 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
Susan Marie Martinez 38 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
Leroy Tyron Cady 50 Homeless Methamphetamine – Sell
Kenneth Texton 56 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, driving while a license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia
Wendy Irene Riley 46 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Cecil Roy Hammack 59 Vernon, FL Marijuana – Sell
Glenn Dale Harrison 61 Caryville, FL Marijuana – Sell
Serena Shipes 42 Alford, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Christopher Ford 42 Vernon, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Willie Michael Pippin 43 Cottondale, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Jesika Lynn Batson 34 Lynn Haven, FL Methamphetamine – Sell (photo not available at time of release)
Joseph Lee Burnham 26 Bonifay, Fl Oxycodone – Sell, Xanax – Sell
Melissa Ann Harrison 46 Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Stephen Higbee 49 Wausau, FL Methamphetamine – Sell x 2
Willie Gene Boyett 40 Vernon, FL Possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia
Hollie Joanne Nobles 43 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory Creamer 25 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of new legend drug
Benjamin Best 39, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
The following individuals remain AT LARGE:
Corey William Pate 34 Caryville, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Melissa Charboneau 36 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sel
Cynthia Mae Votta 33 Cottondale, FL Marijuana – Sell
Ryan Lamar Brigham 27 Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
Justin Mitchell Wood 26 Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Quarvae Troublefield 27 Caryville, FL Cocaine – Sell
Samuel Sonnon 44 Chipley, FL Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the individuals listed at large please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.