Roundup targets Washington County drug dealers

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Spring Roundup

Twenty-six people are facing felony drug charges in Washington County following a roundup conducted by the Washington County Drug Task Force.

“During these undercover operations, we focus on the source of the numerous drug arrests in our area, the dealers,” says Sheriff Crews. “People who are selling illegal narcotics are preying on our youth and those battling addictions. They are not welcome in Washington County and I will not allow them to continue poisoning our communities.”

The Task Force, which is comprised of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department concluded the successful operation with 19 arrests. 7 suspects remain at large.

“Out of the 26 individuals targeted during the course of this investigation, all of them are now facing felony drug charges,” says Chief of Police, Scott Thompson. “The success of this operation is in knowing that multiple dealers were removed from our streets.”

Both Sheriff Crews and Chief Thompson view the drug epidemic as a leading factor in other crime-related events countywide.

“As we continue to make these drug-related arrests, we continue to see our overall crime decrease in our communities,” says Crews.

The individuals who have been arrested are:

David Melanchuk          31     Cottondale, FL     Marijuana – Sell

Cindy Nell Warren        28       Chipley, FL      Marijuana – Sell

Susan Marie Martinez   38        Chipley, FL      Marijuana – Sell

Leroy Tyron Cady         50        Homeless          Methamphetamine – Sell

Kenneth Texton             56        Chipley, FL      Possession of methamphetamine, driving while a license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wendy Irene Riley        46        Chipley, FL        Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Cecil Roy Hammack     59        Vernon, FL       Marijuana – Sell

Glenn Dale Harrison     61        Caryville, FL    Marijuana – Sell

Serena Shipes               42        Alford, FL          Methamphetamine – Sell

Christopher Ford           42        Vernon, FL       Methamphetamine – Sell

Willie Michael Pippin   43        Cottondale, FL  Methamphetamine – Sell

Jesika Lynn Batson       34        Lynn Haven, FL Methamphetamine – Sell  (photo not available at time of release)

Joseph Lee Burnham     26        Bonifay, Fl       Oxycodone – Sell, Xanax – Sell

Melissa Ann Harrison    46        Chipley, FL        Methamphetamine – Sell

Stephen Higbee             49        Wausau, FL      Methamphetamine – Sell x 2

Willie Gene Boyett       40        Vernon, FL       Possession of methamphetamine w/intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia

Hollie Joanne Nobles    43        Chipley, FL      Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Creamer          25        Chipley, FL      Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of new legend drug

Benjamin Best              39,       Chipley, FL      Methamphetamine – Sell

The following individuals remain AT LARGE:

Corey William Pate       34        Caryville, FL    Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Melissa Charboneau      36        Chipley, FL      Marijuana – Sel

Cynthia Mae Votta        33        Cottondale, FL  Marijuana – Sell

Ryan Lamar Brigham    27        Chipley, FL      Marijuana – Sell

Justin Mitchell Wood    26        Chipley, FL      Methamphetamine – Sell

Quarvae Troublefield    27        Caryville, FL    Cocaine – Sell

Samuel Sonnon             44        Chipley, FL      Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the individuals listed at large please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.  You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.