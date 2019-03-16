National Diabetes Alert Day

The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties recognize March 26th as Diabetes Alert Day, a day set aside to raise awareness about diabetes.

The American Heart Association considers diabetes to be one of the seven major controllable risk factors for cardiovascular disease. At least 68 percent of people age 65 or older with diabetes die from some form of heart disease and 16% die of stroke. Adults with diabetes are two to four times more likely to die from heart disease than adults without diabetes.

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant). Women with diabetes have more difficulty conceiving and may have poor pregnancy outcomes, so it is especially important for women to be aware of their risk factors for developing diabetes, including having a family history of diabetes as well as age, weight, and physical activity level.

There isn’t a cure yet for diabetes, but a healthy lifestyle can reduce its impact on your life. Thanks to better treatments, people with diabetes are now living longer—and with a better quality of life—than ever before. A blood test from your health care provider can determine if you have diabetes. Early treatment can prevent serious problems diabetes can cause, such as loss of eyesight or kidney damage.

Please join us for a pre-diabetes screening event on Tuesday, March 26th from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly, 1264 Church Avenue, Chipley.

To learn more about diabetes prevention and self-management, visit www.floridahealth.gov/diabetes.