BCF students receive sweet surpirse

Around this time each semester, smiles seem to be a little bigger at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville. This joy is an indicator that the always highly anticipated, very special delivery has been made on campus officially called “Cookie Day.” This infamous campus holiday began many years ago by BCF First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen and she has continued to deliver overflowing trays of mouth-watering homemade cookies and baked goods in a large assortment of flavors ever since.

The spring semester “Cookie Day” took place on Tuesday, March 12, as the mounds of goodies were distributed throughout the dorms and offices, ensuring that nobody missed the opportunity to indulge in a delectable treat. The homemade treats baked by Ms. Ruth Ann, Terry Jumper, Gail Floyd, Shelba Knight, Dawn Freeman, Ann Cunningham, and Marlene Bailey were quickly devoured all across the campus.

When BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen announced during chapel that his bride would come bearing gifts, he joked that he and Academic Dean Robin Jumper had “been smelling the cookies baking the past couple of days and were tempted to try them after being told not to eat any.” The taste proved to be as lovely as the smell, because the trays that were once spilling over all dwindled down to crumbs.

This notorious delivery always seems to arrive at just the right time, as this is the point in the semester that students and professors begin to feel overwhelmed by their busy schedules. “Cookie Day” is a sweet reminder that the First Lady genuinely cares and prays for each member of the BCF family, and provides that little taste of home needed to finish strong. This special day is about much more than cookies; her kind gesture is a testament to the love and compassion that Ms. Ruth Ann has for the faculty, staff, and student body.

Actually, “Cookie Day” serves as one of the many examples of how BCF faculty and staff, along with their spouses, are intentional in investing in students while they prepare for areas of service, leadership, and ministry that the Lord has called them to. Students, faculty, and staff are immensely appreciative for the time, expense, and kindness that Ms. Ruth Ann and her team of bakers put towards making sure this special day takes place.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.