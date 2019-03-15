Walker obit

Mrs. Vera Mae Walker, age 88, of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

She was a native of Jackson County, and a member of Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Campbellton. She was born October 17, 1930 to the union of Henry and Mary Cotton.

She is survived by her son: James Walker (Carrie) of South Orange, NJ; a brother: Earnest Hall of Jacob City; five grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, March 22, at the funeral home

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, at St. Paul AME Church in Campbellton.

She will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.