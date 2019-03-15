Strange obit

Elizabeth K. StrangeMrs. Elizabeth K. Strange, 80, of Grand Ridge, FL went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.

She was a native of Houston County, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents: Perry and Beatrice Kirkland; and a son, Donald Strange, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa Ford (James) of Tallahassee, and Patricia Johnson (David) of Grand Ridge; four sisters: Laura Kirkland of Sneads, Dorothy Franklin of Grand Ridge, Mary Mears and Lillie Walters of Marianna; four grandchildren: Michael Ford, Raven Ford, David Johnson, Jr. (Tessa) and Patrick Johnson (Summer); one great grandson, Benjamin Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Cypress Community Church, 2809 Church Street, Cypress.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM at the church, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.

