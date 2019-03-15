Lucy Neel, 90, of Sneads, Florida went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in Cottonwood, Alabama on April 3, 1928, Mrs. Neel was a resident of Sneads, Florida and retired from Florida State Hospital. She was a member of El Bethel Assembly of God Church in Sneads, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Neel.

Survivors include her three children; sons, Charlie Neel, Jeffrey Neel, and daughter, Anna Kay Neel; five grandchildren, Chuck Neel and wife, Tess, Crystal Cloud and husband, Nick, Carrie Poole and husband, Jerry, Keyela Hampton and husband, Robert, Melissa Miller and husband, Mark; and 14 great grandchildren, along with a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at El Bethel Assembly of God Church with Reverends Juno Douglas and Clinton Howell officiating.

Interment will follow in Cow Pen Pond Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. to 6 P.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at El Bethel Assembly of God Church and 1:00 P.M. on Saturday March 16, 2019 at El Bethel Assembly of God in Sneads.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Marianna Health and Rehab Center and Davita Dialysis Center for their years of dedication.

If desired, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund.