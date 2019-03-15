Chipola’s Carrion is national player of the week

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

MARIANNA—Chipola’s Julio Carrion has been named NJCAA National Baseball Player of the Week. The sophomore infielder from Puerto Rico is batting .325 with five homeruns and 21 RBI.

Chipola’s Julio Carrion has been named NJCAA National Baseball Player of the Week.

The two-time defending national champion Indians opened the Panhandle Conference race with a four-game series sweep over Tallahassee. Chipola finished the series with an 11-1 run-rule win over Tallahassee on March 12. Chipola sent ten men to the plate in the second to knock out Tallahassee starter and losing pitcher Logan Lacey (1-1). By the time the inning was over, the Indians had a 6-0 lead. Four runs in the fifth put Chipola in position to end the game via the mercy rule.

Chipola beat Tallahassee three other times this week: 9-1, 2-0 and 3-2.

The Indians host Pensacola Thursday, March 14, at 5 p.m.; and again Tuesday, March 19, at 5 p.m. Chipola plays a double-header at Pensacola on Saturday, March 16.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.