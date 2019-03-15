Burgess obit

Mr. James Louis ” Buck” Burgess, 78 of Westville, Florida died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home in Westville.

Born Saturday, October 5, 1940 in Bonifay, Florida, he was the son of the late Jesse Burgess and the late Ruth Burgess.

Surviving is his wife, Gay Burgess, daughter, Lisa Rowe of Ponce De Leon, brother, Danny Burgess of Westville, sister, Vicki Keel of Faydette, AL; two grandchildren, Hillary Williams of Freeport, Harley Rowe of Defuniak Springs; two great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. Interment will be in Westville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 15, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.