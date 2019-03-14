Poole obit

Tessie Viola Poole, 87, of Sneads passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Poole was a native and life long resident of Jackson County. She was a member of the Salem Wesleyan Church for more than 60 years. Tessie retired from the Jackson County School Board after 20 years in Food Service. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, canning, and loved to bake. Tessie was known as the caretaker of the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Poole; son, Roger Poole; daughter, Wendy Michelle Poole; parents, Brady Mack and Maggie Robinson Poole; brother, M.R. McKinnie; two grandchildren, Tracy Wierman and Loriann Guy; brother-in-laws, Cohen Poole and Julius Poole; and sister-in-laws, Evelyn Williams, Frances Poole, and Yvonne Poole.

Survivors include two sons, Mack David Poole and wife, Frances of Sneads, Kirby Poole and wife, Marilyn of Marianna; three daughters, Pat Williams and husband, Jim of Marianna, Kathy Poole, Glenda Chason and husband, Gary all of Sneads; two brothers, Jerry McKinnie and wife, Maria of Sneads, Oscar McKinnie and, wife Katie of Sneads; three sisters, Essie Baxter, Margaret Robbirds, and Shirley Hare all of Sneads; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; brother-in-laws R.C. Poole and Brannon Poole; sister-in-laws, Helen Allen, Lillie May Goodson, Etta Poole and Lornell Poole.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Salem Wesleyan Church with Rev. Jeff Cook officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Salem Wesleyan Church.