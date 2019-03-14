K-9 unit assists in traffic stop

An alert by a K9 deputy led to the arrest of an Alford man during a traffic stop in Washington County Monday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. a WCSO deputy stopped a vehicle traveling on S.R. 77 near Earl Gilbert Road while patrolling the area.

As the deputy made contact with the driver a narcotics detection K9 unit arrived on scene. K9 Axil’s assistance in the traffic stop led to the arrest of 26-year-old Cameron Hamm, a passenger of the vehicle.

Hamm was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the deputies located the items in his pants pocket.