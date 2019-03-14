Hamilton obit

Barbara B. Hamilton, 80, of Pensacola, previously of Marianna, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Solaris Nursing Home.

She was born March 17, 1938 in Marianna to the late Waymon Brogdon and Ethel Gilley. Barbara resided in Pensacola for the last eight years. She was an avid “Bama” fan, loved to watch college baseball, and in her younger years, enjoyed the Dairy Keen Softball Team. In her free time, she also enjoyed crafts and fishing. Barbara loved all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, “Billy” Hamilton and her parents.

Barbara is survived by two sons, Bill Hamilton (Cathy) of Pensacola and Jim Hamilton (Renee) of Marianna; two grandchildren, Lindsay Sullivan (Chris), and Ashton Hamilton; one great granddaughter, Bailey Sullivan; and one great grandson, Ty Sullivan.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in our mother’s name.