Mr. Earnest Lee ‘Jake’ Hall, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 13, 2019 at his home. He was born October 6, 1953 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Rolla C. Hall, Sr. and Donnie Catherine Petty Hall.

In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sue Parker and Ruby Mae Hall and one brother, Terry Hall.

Jake is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Hall of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Steven Gaillard and wife Dorothy of Vernon, Florida and Kevin Lee Hall of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Rolla ‘Jim’ C. Hall, Jr.; four grandchildren, Kalub Miller, Jerry Petty, Jr., Aaron Petty and Angel Petty; two great-grandchildren, Shaylee Miller and Chole Miller; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Rev. Edward Williams officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.