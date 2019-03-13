Harold J. Pate, age 72 of Cottondale, passed from this life on March 12, 2019 at Flower’s Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Harold was born on September 8, 1946 in Panama City, Florida to J.D. and Toby Ramer Pate. He was lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lou Ettie Pate of Cottondale, Florida; sons: George Pate and wife Ronda of Molino, Florida, Daniel Pate of Cottondale, Florida; daughter: Connie Corbin and husband Phillip of Cottondale, Florida; brothers: Donnie Pate of Tallahassee, Florida, Herman Pate of Fountain, Florida, Phillip Pate of Tallahassee, Florida, Hester Pate of Chipley, Florida; sisters: Judy Fritz of Fountain, Florida, Sybal Lollie of Apalachicola, Florida; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Jack Brock officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Cottondale Lodge No. 206, P.O. Box 528, Cottondale, Florida 32431.