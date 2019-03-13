January Unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in January 2019, a 0.1 percentage point increase from the December 2018 rate and down 0.5 percentage point from a year ago. There were 352,000 jobless out of a workforce of 10,320,000. The U. S. unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in January.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,900,300 in January 2019 an increase of 8,300 jobs over the month. The state gained 209,50 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.4 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Region was 4.7percent in January 2019. This rate was 0.1 percentage point higher than the year ago rate of 4.6 percent. The labor force was 42,214, up 1043 jobs over the year. There were 2,001 unemployed residents in the region.