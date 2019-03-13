Ruby Nadine Long Hall passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama following a brief illness. She is the daughter of the late William Burvie ‘Ox’ Long and Sallie Jane Harrison Long.

She is survived by her husband, HB Hall, to whom she has been married for 70 years, her son David Wayne Hall Sr. of Graceville, her three grandchildren, David Wayne ‘Dave’ Hall, Jr. (Ashley) of Bonifay, Trevor Hall of Bethlehem, and Megan Hall (Robert Broxson) of Pensacola, six great grandchildren, Kayleigh Elizabeth Hall, Kamila Lane Hall, Kloe Karoline Hall, Samuel James Hall, Ophelia Nadine Broxson and Ashlyn Hope Skinner, as well as her brothers, Huey P. Long of Geneva, Louie E. ‘Gennie’ Long of Chipley and her sister, Ruth Collins (Winston) of Bonifay. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

Nadine was preceded in death by both her parents, a son, Edward Lee Hall, three sisters, Winnie Louise Smith, Dorothy Nell Denham, Patricia Ann Odom, an infant sister, Lois Long, and three brothers, Charles William ‘Buddy’ Long, Henry Cecil Long, and Randall Lamar Long.

Nadine was born on April 20, 1933, in Opp, Alabama. As a youth she worked on the farm and loved horses and animals. She competed in many rodeos and loved horse -back riding and racing. She became an educational paraprofessional in the Holmes County School System and subsequently received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education as well as her Master’s Degree in Learning Disabilities and Varying Exceptionalities. Prior to her initial retirement from the Washington County School System she served as a consultant for the Florida Learning Resources System at the Panhandle Area Educational Cooperative and taught in the Migrant Education Summer Program in Quincy, Fl. Following her retirement after 27 years she served as a substitute teacher for Holmes and Washington Counties and, contrary to some educators her love was working with middle school students. During the next 10 years of her professional career, Nadine served both counties as a substitute teacher and worked as a homebound teacher in Washington County until her final retirement from the school systems.

She was an amazingly dedicated teacher who loved her students and worked tirelessly to address the specific needs of every child regardless of their ability level. According to fellow educators, Nadine helped anyone needing help and searched to find a way to help all with whom she worked. As a consultant for PAEC, Nadine worked with teachers in the nine counties served by the cooperative. She was extremely resourceful, creative and also an accomplished artist. She sold many of her paintings on canvas, gourds and other mediums, or as she was prone to say, she would paint on anything she could get her hands on. A member of the Art Club in Enterprise, Al, Nadine also taught art at the Washington –Holmes Technical Center and for the senior citizens at the Holmes County Council on Aging.

Nadine had an extremely high work ethic managing her professional and personal life as well as controlling her farm and eventually her numerous rental properties. As a result of her rental properties she developed special friendships with business owners and staff in both Holmes and Washington Counties. She was known as honest, hardworking, extremely resourceful, very candid, and one person even described her as a true sport model. Nadine will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Final services will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson, officiating, and under the direction of Peel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery. A time of visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 12 noon to 2:00 PM. Pall bearers are David Hall, Jr., Trevor Hall, Clayton Long, Kevin Collins, Bert Long and Robert Broxson.