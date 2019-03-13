Farm Share food distribution

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will host a Farm Share free food distribution on Saturday, March 16.

Arrive early and line up on Third Street. Event begins at 9am. (Please enter the line on Third Street coming from South Blvd.)

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE – Food will be distributed until supplies are gone.

Drive-Thru Event only – please stay in your vehicle. We will be happy to load everything for you.

The event will be held in the WCSO parking lot 711 Third Street in Chipley.

ONLY REQUIREMENT IS TO BE A FL RESIDENT. NO INCOME VERIFICATION OR DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED.