Cooking with herbs class

Tuesday, March 26, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley. 

Learn how to use fresh and dried herbs to flavor your favorite dishes without the salt shaker!  Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials.  Space is limited.  PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution.  For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

