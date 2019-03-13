Cooking with herbs class

Tuesday, March 26, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley.

Learn how to use fresh and dried herbs to flavor your favorite dishes without the salt shaker! Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.