City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.

Approval of Ordinance No. 957 (First Reading) – Amendment to Chapter 11 – Private Property Standards and Abatement of Nuisances

Approval of Resolution No. 19-20 – Water Utilities Water Department Vehicle Loan. This Resolution approves a loan with Capital City Bank for $21,959.00 with an interest rate of 3.55% for (1) 2019 Ford F-150 1.2 Ton Regular Cab Pickup Truck.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-21– FY 18/19 Budget Amendment. This resolution increases the budget by $1,090,422.00.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-22 – Support for House Bill 0191. This Resolution supports House Bill 0191 (Northwest Florida Rural Inland Affected Counties Recovery Fund)

Approval of Resolution No. 19-23 – FDOT Municipal SCOP Application Submission – 3rd Street/Church Avenue. The scope of this project consists of resurfacing Church Avenue from N. 2nd Street to 4th Street and reconstructing 3rd Street from Church Avenue to Watts Avenue.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-24 – FDOT Municipal SCOP Application Submission – 7th Street. The scope of this project consists of roadway improvements to 7th Street from CR 273 (South Blvd) to S Railroad Avenue.

Approval of Bid No. 19-02 Chipley Water Line Repair – Prime Utilities, Inc. This approves awarding to the lowest and only bidder, Prime Utilities, Inc.

Approval to Dispose of Surplus Property – Police Department. 2010 Dodge Charger. The vehicle listed is in poor condition. Mr. Miner recommends disposal by auction.

Approval to Dispose of Surplus Property – Police Department. 2008 Ford Crown Victoria PPV. The vehicle listed is in poor condition. Mr. Miner recommends disposal by auction.

Approval of FDEO CDBG Grant Engineering Services Contract – Alday-Howell Engineering, Inc. This approves the contract to Alday-Howell in the amount of $99,985.00.