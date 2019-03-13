Chipley woman arrested after witness reports reckless driver

Reports of a reckless driver has landed a Chipley woman back in jail on drug related charges for a second time this year.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, WCSO was notified that a blue Ford truck being driven recklessly as the occupants waved weapons out of the vehicle’s window. The witness reported the truck was seen turning into the Washington County Jail parking lot shortly after.

As deputies responded to the scene, the vehicle was identified with a driver and one backseat passenger inside. Shortly after arrival, deputies made contact with a third passenger who was exiting the jail.

During the investigation into witness reports, deputies discovered a rifle in the front passenger seat and a black handgun on the center console. The second firearm was identified as a bb gun.

Deputies retrieved K9 Titan to conduct a perimeter search of the vehicle for illegal narcotics, at which time he gave a positive alert to the rear passenger door of the vehicle. An interior search resulted in deputies locating methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

The backseat passenger, 32-year-old Hollie Nobles, admitting to having possession of the items found and was taken into custody. Nobles, who was released on bond for an unrelated methamphetamine charge in January, also had an active warrant out of Alachua County for petit theft charges.

Nobles was booked into the Washington County Jail on new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held without bond after her previous bond was revoked for the violation of a new arrest.