Westville man charged with meth possession, battery on LEO

WESTVILLE – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Westville man on multiple charges Friday, March 8.

A deputy with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made the stop shortly before 10:30 p.m. on an ATV being driven on a public roadway in the area of Highway 2 and Mt. Ida Road in Westville.

The deputy made contact with the driver, 59-year-old Leonard Terrance Phillips.

During the course of the interaction, Phillips grabbed a backpack from the ATV’s front rack and began running. The deputy caught up with Phillips and took the subject to the ground in an attempt to subdue him. A struggle ensued, with Phillips striking the deputy in the chest and face, taking his department-issued radio from his belt, and knocking the camera from his body.

The deputy was able to retrieve his radio, but Phillips remained non-compliant as another deputy arrived on scene, continuing to resist both deputies in such a manner that pepper spray was deployed in an another attempt to subdue him.

Once Phillips was secured in a patrol vehicle, deputies searched the backpack and surrounding area, discovering a set of digital scales, an eyeglass case which held a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, and a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. The backpack also held a container with an unknown substance and another that contained a small amount of marijuana.

Phillips was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer with violence, depriving a law enforcement officer of means of protection or communication, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.