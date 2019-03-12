Students recognized at School Board

Chipley High School students placing in the Chipola Language and Literature Festival were recognized when the Washington County School Board met Monday night. Eleven students from CHS competed. Seven of those students placed in the competitions, earning seven trophies and one Presidential medal.

Pictured from left: Jayla Kindelspire, Emily Broom, Ashtin Williams, Abby Sapp, Sara Padgett, Leo Pan, Elijah Wells.

In the prepared speech contest, Abby Sapp placed 3rd and Sara Padgett placed 2nd.

In the humanities contest Leo Pan earned an honorable mention.

In the essay writing contest Emily Broom took first place.

In the oral interpretation contest Elijah Wells placed first.

In the literature contest covering both American and British literature, Ashtin Williams placed 3rd and Jayla Kindelspire took 1st place.

Additionally, Jayla Kindelspire earned the Presidential medal for the President’s Reading Contest, which was a short answer test based on four novels.

The following consent items were approved:

DISTRICT
1. Approval of transfer of Cindy Zabell from W.A.V.E. to Roulhac Middle School, retroactive February 18, 2019
FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE
1. Approval of retirement of Shirley Thompson, Student Affairs Manager, effective June 30, 2019
2. Approval of employment recommendation of Edgardo Perez, Work Study Student, effective March 12, 2019
3. Approval of employment recommendation of Kenneth Pittman, Work Study Student, effective March 12, 2019
KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
1. Approval of the resignation of Melisa Reddick, paraprofessional, effective March 11, 2019
2. Approval of employment recommendation of Melisa Reddick, teacher, effective March 12, 2019
VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
1. Approval of employment recommendation of Jessika Dizoglio, teacher, effective retroactive February 19, 2019
2. Approval of termination of probationary contract
3. Approval of employment recommendation of Jarrett Segers, teacher, effective retroactive February 25, 2019
4. Approval of after school tutor, Latina English, effective retroactive February 1, 2019
VERNON HIGH SCHOOL
1. Approval to revise effective date of level change for Kristy Kolmetz
VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL
1. Approval of recommendation of Mr. Barry Gardner, teacher, effective March 18, 2019

Under other action items, the Board approved a bid for construction of new restrooms for Chipley High School football field. OliverSperry was the low bidder with a bid of $411,088.

