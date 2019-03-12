Students recognized at School Board

Chipley High School students placing in the Chipola Language and Literature Festival were recognized when the Washington County School Board met Monday night. Eleven students from CHS competed. Seven of those students placed in the competitions, earning seven trophies and one Presidential medal.

In the prepared speech contest, Abby Sapp placed 3rd and Sara Padgett placed 2nd.

In the humanities contest Leo Pan earned an honorable mention.

In the essay writing contest Emily Broom took first place.

In the oral interpretation contest Elijah Wells placed first.

In the literature contest covering both American and British literature, Ashtin Williams placed 3rd and Jayla Kindelspire took 1st place.

Additionally, Jayla Kindelspire earned the Presidential medal for the President’s Reading Contest, which was a short answer test based on four novels.

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of Minutes for February 4, 2019 Special Board Meeting

3. Approval of Minutes for February 11, 2019 Regular Board Meeting

4. Approval of Minutes for February 18, 2019 Workshop

5. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

6. Approval of updated hours for Sharon Roberts

7. Approval of ESOL Add-On Endorsement

8. Approval of contract with Vis-abilities for Visually Impaired Services

9. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Physics Class Field Trip to Farley Nuclear Plant in Dothan, AL on March 19, 2019

10. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Experimental Science/AVID students to Wild Adventures in Valdosta, GA on April 26, 2019

11. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS 3rd grade end of the year filed trip to Landmark Park in Dothan, AL on April 9, 2019

12. Approval of WCEA and WCSB Master Teacher Contract for 2018-2021

13. Approval of Annual Certification of Facilities Data

14. Approval of out-of-state travel for VMS Class trip to tour the nation’s capital in Washington, DC on April 8-12, 2019

15. Approval of out-of-state travel for VMS & VHS AVID to Valdosta State University Tour/Wild Adventures Physic Tour in Valdosta, GA on April 5, 2019

16. Approval to exercise firewall option on ITS contract

17. Approval of Project Graduation Donation

18. Approval of 2019-2020 Florida School Board Association (FSBA) Annual Dues

19. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Football players to attend the Opening Regional Combine on March 23-24, 2019 in Atlanta, GA

20. Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS Football players to compete in the Rivals Combine on March 29, 2019 in Atlanta, GA

21. Approval of Dispose of Property The following personnel items were approved:

DISTRICT

1. Approval of transfer of Cindy Zabell from W.A.V.E. to Roulhac Middle School, retroactive February 18, 2019

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. Approval of retirement of Shirley Thompson, Student Affairs Manager, effective June 30, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Edgardo Perez, Work Study Student, effective March 12, 2019

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Kenneth Pittman, Work Study Student, effective March 12, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of the resignation of Melisa Reddick, paraprofessional, effective March 11, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Melisa Reddick, teacher, effective March 12, 2019

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Jessika Dizoglio, teacher, effective retroactive February 19, 2019

2. Approval of termination of probationary contract

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Jarrett Segers, teacher, effective retroactive February 25, 2019

4. Approval of after school tutor, Latina English, effective retroactive February 1, 2019

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval to revise effective date of level change for Kristy Kolmetz

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. Approval of recommendation of Mr. Barry Gardner, teacher, effective March 18, 2019

Under other action items, the Board approved a bid for construction of new restrooms for Chipley High School football field. OliverSperry was the low bidder with a bid of $411,088.