Join Falling Waters State Park and the Washington County Tourist Development Council as Enviva Biomass Products proudly presents Rock the Falls Music Festival April 6, from 10-6pm. Live music will be played by award winning recording artists along with crafters and artists all set to the backdrop of what has been called the most amazing geological features in Florida.

There will also be a Kid Zone with a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course and pony rides. The event would not be complete without some amazing food and desserts. Cost is only $5 per vehicle so, bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy a day of great music, amazing crafters and fun for the whole family!

Line-Up:

10-12 pm Emily Stuckey (The Krickets)

12-2 pm Luke Langford Band

2-4 pm Christon Birge

4-6 pm RuffWater Band