Douglas obit

Mrs. Dollie Mae Douglas, age 102, of Panama City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Silvercrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crestview, Florida.

She was a native of Slocomb, Alabama and the daughter of the late Charlie Sr. and Arleana Smith. She was a member of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida.

Mrs. Dollie was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Strauss Douglas, the mother of the late Mattye Sue Douglas Pittman and the grandmother of the late Rodney D. Pittman of Graceville, Florida.

She is survived by one sister, Martha Ford of Camden, New York; her son-in-law: Donald J. Pittman of Graceville, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral service time at 11:00 am in the chapel of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1021 N Cove Blvd, Panama City, Florida with the Reverend Delwynn Williams, pastor/teacher officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery in Panama City, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.