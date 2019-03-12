Daniels obit

Ms. Roberta Daniels, 59, of Greenwood, Florida went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

She was born December 13, 1959 to Ida Mae Daniels and the late Chesterfield Daniels. She was a native of Jackson County and a member of Greenwood Chapel AME Church in Greenwood, Florida.

She is survived by her children, Ida Daniels and Aaron Aydelotte (Kimberley); two brothers: Willie Roy Daniels and Edward Daniels; two sisters: Shirley Pittman and Gloria Highsmith; ten grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 1 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Greenwood Chapel AME Church in Greenwood, FL with the Reverend Blanche Godwin, pastor, officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Nubbin Ridge Cemetery in Greenwood, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.