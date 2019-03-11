Reckless driving report results in meth arrest

WESTVILLE –A Ponce de Leon man was arrested after deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a reckless driver in the area of Highways 185 and 181.

Deputies responded to the area Saturday, March 9 and made contact with 47-year-old Bobby W. McMillan, whose disabled car was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 181.

Deputies observed that McMillan was behaving in a peculiar manner and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

K-9 Lasso alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vicinity of the driver’s side door where McMillan was sitting. McMillan refused to comply when asked to exit the car, rolling up his window and attempting to start the vehicle.

A deputy drew his taser and repeated his command for McMillan to exit the car. The subject continued to disregard the command, and when the deputy attempted to remove McMillan from the car, the subject became combative, striking the deputy’s hands several times.

The taser was deployed, and a second deputy assisted with the task of removing McMillan from the vehicle and placing him on the ground. McMillan, who launched two additional physical attacks on the second deputy, was ultimately tased a second time.

A deputy retrieved and searched McMillan’s pants, which the subject had removed while in the back of a patrol car and located a pipe containing methamphetamine and an additional container of meth in a pants pocket.

McMillan is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with violence, and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.