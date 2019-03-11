HCSO supports fraternity’s 128-mile trek to help Wounded Warriors

HOLMES COUNTY – Sheriff John Tate and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are proud to support the brothers of Troy University’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity as they make their annual pilgrimage from their campus in Troy, Alabama to Panama City Beach to raise money for Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.

The walkers passed through Holmes County Monday, March 11 on their 128-mile mission and are continuing to make their way through Washington County toward their goal.

Please use caution if traveling in the area of Highway 79 and take a moment to show your support for these selfless young men.