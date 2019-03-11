Gas price update

Florida gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.46/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 22.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.15/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.59/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.48/g today. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

March 11, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

March 11, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

March 11, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.89/g)

March 11, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 11, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

March 11, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 11, 2012: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

March 11, 2011: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

March 11, 2010: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

March 11, 2009: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

“As predicted, gas prices advanced across much of the country for the fourth straight week even as oil prices held relatively stable at $56 per barrel. The reason for the continued disconnect remains similar to weeks past: refinery maintenance is ongoing and eating into supply and production levels, while more expensive, cleaner burning gasoline is now the predominate fuel being produced. This has pushed up wholesale gas prices even as oil remains mostly calm,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Expect rising prices to knock out the 135 remaining stations in the nation priced at $1.99 per gallon or less, while the number of stations over $3 per gallon will likely grow, mainly out West as the pinch at the pump grows in those areas- the first in the nation to fully move to summer gasoline in the next two weeks.”