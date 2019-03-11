Barnes obit

Mr. George Barnes of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019.

He was a member of Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna and the son of the late Josephine and Charlie Barnes of Marianna, Florida. He was a 1981 graduate of Marianna Adult Education.

Mr. Barnes was a longtime employee of Riverside Elementary School. He was loved by the students and staff of the school and will be missed.

He may have lost his battle to cancer, but he won his crown. He loved the Lord, his family, and his Riverside family. The hallway in the front is lined with notes from our children that loved him so much.

He is survived by wife: Diane Barnes; children: Mick, Erica and Xavier; grandchildren: Kemarien, Xavion, Paetyn, Cassie and Avery; siblings: Aggie Wynn, Barbara B. Williams (Nathaniel), Emma Spires, Randy D. Barnes, Emelda Davis, Timothy C. Barnes (Tina), Daphne R. Freeman (Raymond) and Marjan L. Green (Horace); sisters and brothers-in-law: Shirley Sims, Lora Keys, Ronnie Elijah, Lonnie Elijah, Steve McNealy (Renia) and Robert Keys (Cynthia); aunts and uncles: Julia Wynn, Christell Keys, Barbara Wilson (Reverend Richard) and Joseph Harrington; goddaughter, Natalie Spires; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including his Riverside Elementary School family.

Everything that has a beginning has an ending. If life of any man began, a time will come when it must end, because there is a time when it was not. Man is not the body, not the soul, he is a spirit, and part of the great God, and we all must return unto him.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Riley J. Henderson, pastor/teacher.

He will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna, FL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.