Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers are onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists and pedestrian traffic are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway. There will be no highway construction on major roadways along spring break routes across Northwest Florida requiring lane closures from Friday, March 8 until Sunday, March 24.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 from the Jackson County Line to S.R 173- Drivers will encounter a westbound shoulder closure on S.R. 2 from the Jackson county line to S.R. 173 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 11 until Friday, April 5 as crews perform ditch and shoulder repairs.

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- Construction activities have begun. Crews are clearing trees and shrubs from the right-of-way for utility relocation and temporary acrow bridge construction. Drivers are reminded to use caution through the construction area.

Washington County:

I-10 over Choctawhatchee River Routine Bridge Inspection- Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound lane restrictions on I-10 over the Choctawhatchee River, one mile west of County Road 279, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 11 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.