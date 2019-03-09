Plair obit

Hazel Jeanette Plair, 85 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home in Bonifay.

She was born Sunday, June 25, 1933 in Midland City, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Parker and Susie Holloway Parker, husband, Charles Plair, sisters, Joyce Hill and Susie Grace Truett, brothers, Walt Parker, Donald Parker, Howard Parker and grandchildren, William Ran Elmore and Kristi Lee Helm.

Surviving are sons, Bobby Lee and wife Kathy of Bonifay, and Terry Lee and wife Virginia of Bonifay, daughters, Babs Miller and husband Larry of Bonifay, Jan Stafford of Bonifay, and Brenda Elmore of Bonifay, brother, Robert Parker, Jr. of Valdosta, GA, sisters, Robbie Bowman of Midland City, AL, Patsy Miliner of Bluffton, GA, Judy Keener of Anniston, AL, and Julia Gurthie of Headland, AL, 10 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Michael Presley and Rev. Jim Anderson officiating. Interment was in Bonifay Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.