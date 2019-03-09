News from Chipola

CHIPOLA BEGINS TREE-PLANTING PROJECT

MARIANNA—Hurricane Michael forever changed the landscape of Chipola College. The 130-acre campus, once known for moss-draped oaks, towering pines and beautiful hickory and gum trees, now has only a few small trees scattered across campus.

Chipola officials are offering friends and alumni to re-forest the college through a Memorial Tree Project. More than 24 donors have purchased trees for the project, including an anonymous gift of $10,000.

The initial planting will include 77 larger (12-15 foot) trees, plus 30-40 smaller (6 foot) trees. Several trees have already been planted with half expected to be planted by mid-March. Varieties include: sweetgum, yellow poplar, overcup (white) oak, red maple, redbud, dogwood and dahoon holly.

Dr. David Hilton, Chipola Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is advising on the tree project along with science professor Dr. Santine Cuccio. Barry Stafford, Senior Jackson County Forester, has directed Chipola Environmental Science students in the planting of native tree seedlings on campus.

Those who would like to help with the project, may make tax-deductible donations in any amount to the Chipola College Foundation. For a gift of $225, donors may purchase a 12-15 foot tree with a plaque in memory, or in honor of, a person or group. Checks may be delivered in person, or mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL, 32446.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or phone 718-2478.

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL FINISHES THIRD AND FOURTH AT NATIONALS

ORLANDO—The Chipola College Brain Bowl A and B Teams finished 3rd and 4th respectively March 2-3 at the Community College National Championship in Orlando at Valencia College. Both teams will now advance to the four-year college National Championship in Chicago, April 4-6.

The top four teams from the Community College Championship advance to the four-year championship. This is the first time a school has qualified two teams for the four-year championship.

Chipola A finished the tournament with a 9-3 record, losing only to eventual champion DeAnza from California and host school Valencia twice. Chipola A was one game from the championship, losing to Valencia in a play-in game to reach the final.

Chipola A team members are: Mathew Pelham, Morgan Johnson, Bree Bennett and Carlos Staley.

Chipola B pulled the biggest upset of the tournament beating Valencia in the final playoff round, which helped move Chipola A to the play-in game. Chipola B finished the tournament with a 8-3 record, losing only to DeAnza, Chipola A, and Tallahassee.

Chipola B team members are: Jacob Murley, Joseph Hayes, Sam White, and Kiley Justice.

Four Chipola players made the all-star team by placing in the top 12 in individual scoring: Morgan Johnson 7th, Mathew Pelham 8th, Joseph Hayes 12thand Jacob Murley 12th.

Tournament stats are available online at: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournament/standings.jsp?tournament_id=9503.

Chipola Poetry Café

Select Chipola College students and faculty will present original words during the Chipola Poetry Café poetry reading and lecture, Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m.

The event will be held in the Experimental Theatre of the Prough Center for the Arts. Guest speaker is Jamey Jones, Pensacola State College professor Poet Laureate of Northwest Florida, and author of Blue Rain Morning.

Coffee and refreshments provided.

The event is sponsored by the Chipola Literature/Language Department with Chipola’s Phi Theta Kappa and Honors Seminar/Program.

For information, call Kurt McInnis at (850) 718-2275.

CHIPOLA FACULTY NOMINATED FOR TEACHING AWARDS

MARIANNA—Chipola College officials have nominated deserving faculty for the 2019 Association of Florida Colleges awards.

Business and Technology instructor, Sherry Klanjac, has been nominated for the Ernest L. Boyer Award for Excellence in Teaching, Learning, and Technology. The award honors highly creative faculty members who have contributed significantly to teaching, learning, and technology in higher education. Klanjac utilizes technology in creative ways to teach accounting at all levels.

Nominated for the Distinguished Faculty Award is Amanda Myers, an instructor in the Literature/Language department. Myers works with baccalaureate English education students to publish the Florida English Journal, the annual publication of the Florida Council of Teachers of English. On the first publication in 2018, the journal received the Journal of Excellence Award from the National Council of Teachers of English.

The Academic Center for Excellence (ACE), led by Director Bonnie Smith, has been nominated for the Teaching and Learning Center Award. ACE provides many services to the students of Chipola College, contributing to student success, retention, and completion.

The award recipients will be announced at the AFC Conference on College Teaching and Learning, April 3-5, in St. Petersburg.