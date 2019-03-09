Miles obit

Rufus R. Miles, Sr., 83, of Dothan, AL, died Friday, March 8, 2019.

Rufus was born April 11, 1935 in Jackson County to the late Rufus and Essie Mae Wynn Miles. He retired from the U.S. Army with 24 years of service in communication signal. Rufus was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.

Rufus is preceded in death by brothers, JB and Howard Miles; and sisters, Syble Braswell and Sarah Broxton.

He is survived by wife, Doris Miles; son, Richard Miles Jr; three daughters, Vicki Henderson and Gina Elmore of Graceville, and Kathie Birge of Marianna; sisters, Juanita Turner and Salatha Lassiter; 8 grandchildren; stepsons, John and Terry Henderson, and Gene Galloway; step daughter, Patricia Ann McCarthy; seven step grandchildren and one step great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at James & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Chester Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Assembly of God Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel.