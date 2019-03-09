Harris obit

Mrs. Debra Lynn Harris, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away March 8, 2019 at her home. She was born March 2, 1955 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, Luther Hershel Thomas.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband, Phillip Arnold ‘Monk’ Harris of Bonifay; her mother, Barbara Ann Thomas of Bonifay; one son, Aaron Harris of Bonifay; one daughter, Candace Harris of Bonifay; two grandchildren, Gracie Harris and Anna Harris, both of Bonifay; four brothers, Bobby Thomas of Bonifay, Buddy Thomas of Genoa, AR, Chuck Thomas of Bonifay, and Keith Thomas of Bonifay; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.