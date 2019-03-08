Stanton obit

John Scott Stanton, age 66 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Mr. Stanton was born on January 6, 1953 in Chipley, Florida to George and Irma Stanton. He lived in Chipley his entire life serving the community as a handyman and conducting lawn care work. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Chipley, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Irma Stanton.

He is survived by brothers: Robert Stanton and George Stanton Jr.; one sister: Joan Dalebroux.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.