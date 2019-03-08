Landrum obit

Elsie Mae Landrum, 88, of Marianna, FL, died March 5, 2019 at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A native of Jackson County, Ms. Landrum was born on September 15, 1930 to the late Albert Hamm and Gracie Martin Hamm in the Rocky Creek Community.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Jeanette Oelke, Kathleen Hewett, and Mattie Brown.

Survivors include five children, Mary Esther Taunton, LaNita Faye (Jerry) Taunton both of Wewahitchka, LaWanda Scott of Grand Ridge, Herbert Johnson of St. Augustine, and Jerry (Sandra) Johnson of Port Neches, TX; two sisters, Pansy Holloman of Mullberry and Margaret Zeigler of Sneads; three brothers, Gerald Hamm of Mullberry, Gill Hamm (Eloise) of Rehobeth, AL, and Eugene Hamm of Dellwood; nine grandchildren, Rhonda (Mitchell) Gay, Burt Taunton, Luke Taunton, and Pete Taunton of Wewahitchka, Rebekah Reish of Canon City, CO, Clint Seifert of Westcliffe, CO, Lisa (Sam) Conte of St. Augustine, Anthony (Kelly) Johnson of Callahan, and Kenny Johnson of Lakeland; thirteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There are no services planned at this time but the family will have a memorial service in the next few weeks. The date of the memorial will be announced once it is confirmed.