Kirby obit

Ryan Darius Kirby, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019 in the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center of Panama City, Florida. He was 41 years old and a native of Tallahassee, Florida.

Ryan was born on September 11, 1977 to Eddie R. Kirby and Claude Brown in Quincy, Florida. Ryan had a deep love for the country and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an energetic, free-spirited, adventurous, and kind-hearted person who enjoyed his family and making people laugh. Ryan loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Survivors include a son: Ryan Kirby, Jr., Tallahassee; 4 daughters: Alexandria Kirby, Tara Coring, both of Tallahassee, Aneeka Butler & Naleah Kirby, both of Chipley; grandson: Jaiden Butler; mother: Eddie Kirby-Bland, Tallahassee; father: Claude (Lillian) Brown, Sr., Crawfordville; grandparents: Virena Brown, Tallahassee, & George Kirby, Sr., Havana; 4 brothers: Darwin (Elizabeth) Kirby, Claude (Eureka) Brown, Jr., Jason Brown, all of Tallahassee, & Desmond Ford, Crawfordville; along with a host of other relatives & friends.

A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held 2PM CST, Saturday, March 9, 2019 from the sanctuary of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church with pastor, Rev. Delanor Myrick, Rev. Lina Ellis, Rev. Larry Brown, and Min. Linda Sheffield, officiating. Committal service will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to services at the church.