Garden Club donates plants to Falling Waters State Park

submitted by Gweneth Collins

One of Chipley Garden Club’s favorite projects is the Falling Waters Pennies project. At every meeting club members contribute their change – or more – to a special fund used to beautify Falling Waters State Park. At the end of the year the funds are added up and club members go shopping for native plants. Project Chair Gweneth Collins stated, “We can only use Florida natives at the park and Maphis Nursery did a great job identifying and tracking down the plants we wanted.”

On Wednesday afternoon, club members presented the park with the first “installment” of plants of 2019 – a 9’ tall, multi-trunk River Birch and five native azaleas. When they bloom, the azaleas will be covered with an assortment of pink, yellow, and orange honey-suckle shaped flowers. In time the birch tree will provide a dappled shade, yellow Fall color, and the branches will be covered with beautiful peeling bark.

Park Manager Aaron Miller remarked, “The park suffered a lot of hurricane damage and we are so thankful for the donations of Chipley Garden Club. The native azaleas the club donated last year survived the storm and these additional plants are really going to enhance the exit view of our gatehouse. The plants will be installed and maintained by park personnel and we plan to add a rustic bench – it will provide a nice seating area for visitors, staff, and campers checking in and out.”

Later this year when the ADA Waterfall Overlook is completed, Chipley Garden Club plans to donate additional plants to provide Spring color along the pathway. If you would like to be a part of Chipley Garden Club or attend a meeting, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0356. The club welcomes new members at anytime during the year.