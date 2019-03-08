Crabtree and Curry arrested on drug charges

A Chipley Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge truck on March 4 for a traffic and equipment violation. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Bradley D. Crabtree, 23, of Bonifay, and also identified the passenger as Neatron L. Curry, 36, of Chipley.

The passenger Curry was found to have an active warrant and was placed under arrest for outstanding warrant.

The officer returned to the driver, and upon conclusion of the traffic stop, a consensual search of the vehicle was conducted where officers discovered baggies containing a methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consisting of a glass smoking device.

Both subjects were placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Bradley D. Crabtree

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Neatron L. Curry

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Outstanding Warrant