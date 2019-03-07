Panhandle senators announce bipartisan legislation delivering relief to Hurricane Michael victims

Tallahassee – Senator Bill Montford (D-Tallahassee), Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City) and Senator Doug Broxson (R-Gulf Breeze) today discussed Senate Bill 1610, Emergency Mitigation and Response, as well as other ongoing Senate efforts to provide necessary relief to the Florida Panhandle struggling to recover from Hurricane Michael which struck in October, 2018.

“Our state has never before faced the devastation that destroyed North Florida in early October last year. Even as we stand here today, 5 months later, there are many families and children still in need. Last night, mothers and fathers put their children to bed in a tent and woke up to the devastation all over again this morning. Every facet of daily life is now a challenge from taking their children to school, getting groceries and cooking to dinner, even seeking basic medical treatment,” said Senator Montford. “Under legislative and executive leadership, I am confident that we can begin to heal the wounds that this horrific storm left on the resilient people of North Florida. This bill outlines a starting point on the work we have yet to do for the victims of Hurricane Michael.”

“On October 10th the landscape of the panhandle and the lives of those who call it home were changed forever. The destruction did not begin and end on that day. Our schools, neighborhoods, churches, businesses and families all felt the impact. Almost five months later, we are still dealing with monumental challenges,” said Senator Gainer. “At a time when hurdles are seemingly insurmountable for our community, now, more than ever, we need our state to come together to rebuild and heal a community that often times feels forgotten. I am proud to stand with Senator Montford to support this critical piece of legislation.”

“Hurricane Michael devastated the lives of many Floridians in just a couple of hours. It will take years to build back what we lost when the category four storm swept through North Florida,” said Senator Broxson. “Though we have a great deal of work ahead of us, I am confident we can work with our colleagues in the Senate and House to accomplish what is desperately needed right now. I am proud to be working with Senators Gainer and Montford to restore this beautiful part of Florida.”

Rebuilding Our Communities

Senate Bill 1610 focuses on both immediate assistance for Hurricane Michael victims, and hurricane preparedness to mitigate the impacts of future storms. This bill creates a loan program to fund rebuilding efforts so that communities can more quickly return to a state of normalcy and will also ensure damaged hurricane evacuation shelters are repaired.

Hurricane Michael Recovery Task Force

The bill creates a Hurricane Michael Recovery Task Force under the Division of Emergency Management to make recommendations to the Legislature regarding additional assistance needed in the response to, recovery from, and mitigation of the effects of Hurricane Michael and reviews the effectiveness of local, state, and federal activities in those areas, as well as the availability of resources and any additional assistance needed.

Expanding the Agricultural Economic Development Program

It is estimated that North Florida’s timber industry suffered $1.3 billion in damages following Hurricane Michael. Senate Bill 1610 expands the Agricultural Economic Development Program to include timber as an eligible crop for the emergency loan program.

Affordable Housing Options for Hurricane Michael Victims

The bill creates the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program within the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to address the needs of affordable housing for those impacted by Hurricane Michael, and to prepare for future housing needs.

Delivering Relief Today and Preparing For Tomorrow

Senate Bill 1610 directs the Division of Emergency Management to issue a report on both the use of shelters during Hurricane Michael and the access to emergency operations centers statewide. The bill requires the Florida Building Commission to lead a review of the effects of Hurricane Michael and provide recommendations to the legislature regarding enhanced building zones. The bill will also work to ensure students impacted by Hurricane Michael do not fall behind.

Securing Funding Investments in the State Budget

In addition the policy enhancements, advanced planning and preparedness efforts, and significant local funding opportunities outlined in Senate Bill 1610, Senators Broxson, Gainer and Montford are working with Senate Appropriations Subcommittees to include vital funding investments for hurricane recovery across all areas of the state budget. Some examples of these ongoing efforts include:

Dedicating a portion of Visit Florida funds to marketing efforts in impacted communities.

Directing funding from the Department of Transportation Work Program to County and Municipal Road Projects. (Senate Bill 7068)

Beach re-nourishment.

Repairs and improvements to our state and local parks infrastructure.

Repairs and improvements to our K-12 school infrastructure.

Holding K-12 education funding harmless by offsetting enrollment decline due to displaced families.

Implementing a Sales Tax Holiday for Hurricane Preparedness, so families can prepare for the upcoming 2019 Hurricane Season.

Technical Support to Secure Federal Reimbursements

The most recent projections from state estimators indicate the total state costs of recent hurricanes will exceed $2.7 billion. The state cost of Hurricane Irma exceeded $1.1 billion, while the state cost of Hurricane Michael is nearly $1.6 billion. While the federal government is expected to cover a substantial portion of the total state cost through reimbursements from FEMA, those funds will most likely not arrive this fiscal year. In fact to date, Florida has received only $75.3 million in federal reimbursements to general revenue for Irma, and $0 for Michael.

To help expedite the receipt of these critical, outstanding reimbursements, Senators Broxson, Gainer and Montford are working through the budget process to identify and secure additional professional staff within state agencies who have expertise in local, state and federal finance who the state could task with providing full-time, in person, technical assistance to local communities seeking to file for the reimbursements they are due from the state and federal government.

“I am grateful to Senators Broxson, Gainer, and Montford for their outstanding efforts to secure the policy enhancements and funding investments our Panhandle communities need as recovery efforts continue,” said Senate President Bill Galvano (R-Bradenton). “They are leading the Senate efforts to move both quickly and deliberately, with an eye toward sustained, long-term recovery for our families and businesses as well as prudent fiscal management of state funds as we await the significant federal reimbursements for which we are entitled.”

