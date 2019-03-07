Hunter safety courses offered in 4 counties in March

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in four counties in March (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters plus learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online-completion course

Escambia County

March 13 (6. to 10 p.m. CDT) & March 30 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A in Molino

Santa Rosa County

March 20 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & March 30 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

March 27 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & March 30 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Santa Rosa County Extension Services

6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton

Wakulla County

March 16 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)

St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge

St. Marks, FL 32355

Traditional course (must complete both days)

Bay County

March 23 & 24 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.