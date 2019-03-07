HCSO arrests one for trafficking synthetic marijuana

WESTVILLE – A search warrant led to the arrest of a Westville man Tuesday, March 5, for the trafficking of synthetic marijuana.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at the residence of 24-year-old Ian D. Carmichael, located at 1932 Pleasant Ridge Road in Westville.

After making contact with Carmichael, investigators began to search the home and seized nearly a pound of synthetic marijuana, some of which appeared to be freshly mixed and still in a state of being processed with acetone.

Investigators also located two plastic containers of marijuana, a box of baggies being used to package the synthetic marijuana, a set of digital scales, and other paraphernalia.

Carmichael was arrested and charged with trafficking in synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.