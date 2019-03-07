BBB Torch Award deadline approaches

Pensacola, Fla. – Your Better Business Bureau® Foundation serving Northwest Florida is looking for businesses and charities to participate in its 14th annual Torch Award for Ethics program. The Torch Award publicly recognizes businesses and charities that maintain a solid commitment to conducting their business practices in an ethical manner. The application deadline for all awards is March 15, 2019.

BBB Accreditation is not required to enter; however, applicants must be physically located within the 14 county service area of BBB of Northwest Florida. Charities must have participated in BBB of Northwest Florida’s Charity Review Program within the last two years.

Along with the Torch Award, the BBB Foundation will award the Customer Service Excellence Award to individuals who go above and beyond in their customer service activities, as well as the Student Ethics Scholarship provided to high school students who demonstrate leadership, community service and overall personal integrity.

For entry forms and guidelines please visit bbb.org/nwfl/TorchAward/ or call 850.429.0002 or 800.729.9226.

For additional information and advice you can trust, start with bbb.org/nwfl.

(BBB of Northwest Florida covers Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington Counties in the Florida Panhandle.)