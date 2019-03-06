White obit

Mr. Thomas Franklin White, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 5, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born November 7, 1934 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Thomas Curtis White and Lona Viola King White.

In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Adkins, Eleanor Chandler and Brooks Slack.

Mr. White is survived by two brothers, Ferrell White and wife Dorothy and Kenneth ‘Jughead’ White and wife Maria; two sisters, Ramona ‘Sunny’ Whitaker and Janice Yates; a special nephew, Michael Slack and wife Mary; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the Poplar Head Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.